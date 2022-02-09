OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Pollard Jr. scores 14 to carry UMES over Delaware St. 58-50

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:46 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 14 points as Maryland Eastern Shore beat Delaware State 58-50 on Wednesday night.

Zion Styles had 13 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (8-10, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Donchevell Nugent added 10 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had six rebounds.

Delaware State totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Myles Carter had 18 points for the Hornets (2-18, 0-8), who have now lost 16 games in a row. John Stansbury added 10 points.

