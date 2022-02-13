SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Pointer, Morris lead No. 14 LSU women past Texas A&M 74-58

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 5:34 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and No. 14 LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58 on Sunday.

Autumn Newby had 13 rebounds and seven points for LSU (21-4, 9-3).

Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC) and Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

After LSU trailed 33-27 at halftime, Pointer scored five points early in the third quarter and the Tigers drew within 35-34 near the 7-minute mark. Texas A&M clung to its lead until LSU finally went in front when Newby made two free throws for a 43-42 lead at 3:29 of the third.

Pointer scored 11 points in the third quarter, the last two on a layup with 14 seconds left to put LSU up by seven. Morris scored LSU’s first seven points of the fourth quarter and with a 61-51 lead the Tigers were not threatened again, outscoring the Aggies 20-9 in the period.

Wells made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a 33-27 advantage. The score was tied at 16 after one quarter, but the Aggies surged ahead by making 7 of 14 shots while the Tigers made their first two but missed 13 of their next 14 to finish the half.

LSU, a preseason pick to finish eighth in the SEC, is in third place and controls its own destiny with a chance to finish as high as second in Kim Mulkey’s first season as coach of the Tigers.

Texas A&M had won three in a row since opening the conference season 1-7.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

