Placer leads North Florida against Bellarmine after 22-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (13-11, 7-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-17, 3-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Jose Placer scored 22 points in North Florida’s 71-58 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Ospreys are 5-4 in home games. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Parker averaging 2.5.

The Knights are 7-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Ospreys and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Placer is averaging 15.2 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Dylan Penn is shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

