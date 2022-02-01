Pittsburgh visits Wake Forest following Williamson’s 27-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 3-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 3-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Daivien Williamson scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 94-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 12-1 at home. Wake Forest averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-7 in conference play. Pittsburgh averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Demon Deacons and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mucius averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Alondes Williams is shooting 48.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

John Hugley is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

