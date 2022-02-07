OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech following Murphy’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-15, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-10, 5-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -13; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Storm Murphy scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 76-71 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Hokies have gone 7-3 at home. Virginia Tech averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-9 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hokies won the last matchup 76-71 on Feb. 6. Murphy scored 20 points points to help lead the Hokies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Keve Aluma is shooting 53.2% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

John Hugley is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

