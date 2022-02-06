Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech after Odukale’s 25-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-14, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-10, 5-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-14, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-10, 5-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Femi Odukale scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hokies are 7-3 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks third in college basketball shooting 41.2% from deep, led by Sean Pedulla shooting 65.5% from 3-point range.

The Panthers have gone 3-9 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh gives up 66.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hokies won the last matchup 76-71 on Feb. 6. Storm Murphy scored 20 points points to help lead the Hokies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keve Aluma is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

John Hugley is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Panthers. Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

