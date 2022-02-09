OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Pittsburgh plays Florida State,…

Pittsburgh plays Florida State, looks to stop road losing streak

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 6-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -10.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to end its eight-game road skid when the Panthers take on Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone 8-3 at home. Florida State scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-10 in ACC play. Pittsburgh averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Seminoles and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

John Hugley is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers. Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up