CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Pippen leads Vanderbilt against…

Pippen leads Vanderbilt against No. 25 Alabama after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 72-67 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Commodores are 10-6 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 7-7 in SEC play. Alabama averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.5 points. Pippen is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jaden Shackelford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up