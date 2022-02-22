CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Pippen leads Vanderbilt against No. 24 Alabama after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -4; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 72-67 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Commodores have gone 10-6 at home. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Crimson Tide have gone 7-7 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Commodores and Crimson Tide face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jaden Shackelford is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

