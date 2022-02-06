OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Pipkins carries Purdue Fort Wayne past Green Bay 71-55

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 4:46 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 19 points and Purdue Fort Wayne rolled to a 71-55 victory over Green Bay on Sunday.

Damian Chong Qui had 13 points and six assists for the Mastodons (13-10, 8-6 Horizon League), who have won five straight at home.

Cade Meyer had 13 points for the Phoenix (4-18, 3-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Emmanuel Ansong added 10 points.

