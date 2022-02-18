OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Pipes lifts Santa Clara over Loyola Marymount 84-80

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:27 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PJ Pipes had 19 points as Santa Clara edged past Loyola Marymount 84-80 on Thursday night.

Josip Vrankic added 18 points for the Broncos, while Keshawn Justice chipped in 16. Jalen Williams had 11 points and three blocks for Santa Clara (18-9, 8-4 West Coast Conference).

Eli Scott had 30 points for the Lions (9-15, 2-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Cam Shelton added 14 points. Joe Quintana had 13 points.

