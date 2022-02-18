OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Pickett, Tattersall power UC Riverside past CSU Bakersfield

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:24 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Pickett had a season-high 21 points and Wil Tattersall scored 20 as UC Riverside defeated Cal State Bakersfield 79-69 on Thursday night.

Pickett made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and Tattersall had six rebounds for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-5 Big West Conference). Callum McRae pitched in with 16 points and seven assists. Zyon Pullin added 14 points.

Justin McCall scored a season-high 25 points and had nine rebounds to pace the Roadrunners (6-14, 1-10), who have now lost eight straight. Antavion Collum added 13 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Bakersfield 65-64 on Jan. 15.

