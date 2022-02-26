CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Phillips lifts UNC Wilmington over Delaware 69-62

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:11 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 16 points and six rebounds as UNC Wilmington topped Delaware 69-62 on Saturday.

Amari Kelly had 14 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (21-8, 15-3 Colonial Athletic Association). James Baker Jr. and Jaylen Sims added 12 points apiece.

Delaware totaled 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jyare Davis scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (19-11, 10-7). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds. Andrew Carr had 10 points.

