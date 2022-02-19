CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Pettway lifts Tennessee Tech over Austin Peay 73-69

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:41 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Pettway had a season-high 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Austin Peay 73-69 on Saturday.

Jr. Clay had 16 points for Tennessee Tech (9-19, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had seven assists.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for the Governors (10-16, 6-10). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 12 points. Cameron Copeland had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Governors. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Jan. 29.

