Peterson’s double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night.

Petersen also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth straight rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second straight game because of concussion-like symptoms. Mobley broke his nose in a loss at No. 4 Arizona last Saturday.

Reese Dixon-Waters and Chevez Goodwin each added 10 points for USC (21-5, 10-5 Pac-12).

The Bruins (17-5, 9-4) nearly forced overtime with a late push in the final 41 seconds after being down by eight points. But, Tyga Campbell’s desperation 3-pointer went off the back of the rim as time expired.

Campbell was the only player in double figures for UCLA, scoring 27 points, with 13 coming from the free-throw line. Johnny Juzang scored 12 points for UCLA, which was slowed by dismal 19-of-63 shooting from the field.

Peterson helped push the Trojans ahead late in the second half. He blocked Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s shot and hit a jumper before Ethan Anderson’s runout pushed the lead to 54-48 with 6:24 remaining.

UCLA turned up its intensity around the rim to start the second. The Bruins had a five-point possession in which Juzang hit a corner 3 after Jaquez got his own rebound on a missed free throw. UCLA led by as many as four points before USC fired back.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins’ hopes of winning the Pac-12 are all but over after another loss to their crosstown rival. Last season’s Final Four team can still accomplish big things in the postseason, but salvaging a split with USC at home on March 5 might be the best they can do in the regular season this year with the Wildcats well out in front.

USC: With Mobley out, Peterson stepped up. His shooting from behind the arc helped get the offense going to start the game. Even more impressive was his willingness to get nasty, swatting away good looks around the rim and picking up key rebounds. If Petersen continued that sort of play, the Trojans might be able to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.

USC: Hosts Washington on Thursday.

