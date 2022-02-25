Peterson leads No. 16 USC against Oregon after 23-point performance

USC Trojans (23-4, 13-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

USC Trojans (23-4, 13-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC takes on the Oregon Ducks after Drew Peterson scored 23 points in USC’s 94-91 overtime win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 12-4 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Trojans are 13-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 6.2.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Ducks won the last meeting 79-69 on Jan. 16. Will Richardson scored 28 points points to help lead the Ducks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

