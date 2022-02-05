Perry scores 16 to carry North Texas past UTSA 69-45

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 16 points and six rebounds as North Texas extended its win streak to…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 16 points and six rebounds as North Texas extended its win streak to eight games, romping past UTSA 69-45 on Saturday.

Abou Ousmane had 17 points for North Texas (16-4, 9-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 12 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 15 points for the Roadrunners (8-16, 1-10). Phoenix Ford added eight rebounds.

