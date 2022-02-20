CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
College Basketball

Perez scores 23 to carry Manhattan past Rider 84-78 in OT

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 5:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez had 23 points as Manhattan topped Rider 84-78 in overtime on Sunday.

Elijah Buchanan had 13 points for Manhattan (14-11, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added 12 points. Josh Roberts had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Allen Powell made a 3-pointer for what would be Rider’s only points of overtime and the Broncs trailed 79-78 with 2:20 to go. Rider did not score again and Manhattan closed it out by making 5 of 6 free throws.

Powell had 17 points for the Broncs (10-16, 6-10). Dimencio Vaughn added 16 points. Mervin James had 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Jaspers evened the season series against the Broncs. Rider defeated Manhattan 76-67 on Feb. 8.

