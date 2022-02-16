OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Perez scores 21 to lift Manhattan over Fairfield 74-67

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 4:59 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jose Perez had 21 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 74-67 on Wednesday.

Ant Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for Manhattan (13-11, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Perez hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Supreme Cook had 17 points for the Stags (12-14, 6-9). Jesus Cruz added 13 points and Chris Maidoh had 10 points.

