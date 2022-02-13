Perez leads Manhattan past Quinnipiac 83-66

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 21 points as Manhattan topped Quinnipiac 83-66 on Sunday. Josh Roberts added 20…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 21 points as Manhattan topped Quinnipiac 83-66 on Sunday. Josh Roberts added 20 points for the Jaspers. Roberts also had seven rebounds.

Ant Nelson had 15 points for Manhattan (12-11, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Elijah Buchanan added 10 points and six rebounds.

Kevin Marfo had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (12-11, 7-8). Matt Balanc added 10 points. Tymu Chenery had 10 points.

The Jaspers evened the season series against the Bobcats. Quinnipiac defeated Manhattan 90-73 on Dec. 5.

