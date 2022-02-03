Perez leads Manhattan against Niagara after 29-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (11-7, 4-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-11, 4-7 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-7, 4-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-11, 4-7 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jose Perez scored 29 points in Manhattan’s 72-66 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles are 3-4 on their home court. Niagara is second in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Jaspers are 4-5 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Purple Eagles won the last matchup 72-63 on Jan. 19. Noah Thomasson scored 20 points points to help lead the Purple Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hammond is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Purple Eagles. Thomasson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Perez is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.