Perez leads Manhattan against Marist after 23-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Marist Red Foxes after Jose Perez scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 84-78 overtime win against the Rider Broncs.

The Red Foxes are 6-6 in home games. Marist averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaspers are 7-9 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks eighth in the MAAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Perez averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaspers won the last matchup 72-66 on Jan. 30. Perez scored 29 points to help lead the Jaspers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jao Ituka is averaging 15.3 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games for Marist.

Josh Roberts is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jaspers. Perez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.