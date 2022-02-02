Pepperdine visits Pacific (CA) on 11-game road slide

Pepperdine Waves (6-17, 0-8 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (6-14, 1-5 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-17, 0-8 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (6-14, 1-5 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will look to break its 11-game road slide when the Waves visit Pacific (CA).

The Tigers have gone 5-5 at home. Pacific (CA) gives up 69.5 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Waves are 0-8 in WCC play. Pepperdine leads the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Ohia Obioha averaging 2.3.

The Tigers and Waves square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Jan Zidek is averaging 13.2 points for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

