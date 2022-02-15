Pepperdine hosts No. 1 Gonzaga following Mallette’s 31-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Houston Mallette scored 31 points in Pepperdine’s 91-85 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Waves have gone 7-7 in home games. Pepperdine has a 3-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 20-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 117-83 on Jan. 9. Anton Watson scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Zidek is averaging 13 points for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 95.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

