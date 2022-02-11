Pepperdine faces BYU following Mallette’s 23-point performance

BYU Cougars (17-8, 6-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

BYU Cougars (17-8, 6-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the BYU Cougars after Houston Mallette scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 105-61 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 7-6 in home games. Pepperdine is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 6-5 in WCC play. BYU is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Zidek is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Alex Barcello is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

