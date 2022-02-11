OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Pepperdine faces BYU following…

Pepperdine faces BYU following Mallette’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BYU Cougars (17-8, 6-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the BYU Cougars after Houston Mallette scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 105-61 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 7-6 in home games. Pepperdine is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 6-5 in WCC play. BYU is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Zidek is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Alex Barcello is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists. Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up