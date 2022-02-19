OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Pepper, Manjon lead UC…

Pepper, Manjon lead UC Davis past CSU Bakersfield 81-79

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 24 points and Ezra Manjon scored 23 as UC Davis edged Cal State Bakersfield 81-79 on Saturday.

Pepper made all 12 of his foul shots for the Aggies (11-7, 5-3 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller had 18 points

Kaleb Higgins scored a season-high 23 points for the Roadrunners (6-15, 1-11), who have now lost nine straight games. Shawn Stith scored a season-high 20 points. Justin McCall had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up