Pepper leads UC Davis against UCSB after 24-point game

UCSB Gauchos (12-10, 4-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-3 Big West) Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 81-79 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies are 6-4 on their home court. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Fuller averaging 4.6.

The Gauchos are 4-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks third in the Big West giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Ezra Manjon is averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Amadou Sow is averaging 15 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

