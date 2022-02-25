Pepper leads UC Davis against CSU Northridge after 21-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-19, 3-10 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-4 Big West) Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-19, 3-10 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-4 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Elijah Pepper scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 76-69 overtime loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies have gone 6-5 in home games. UC Davis is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Matadors have gone 3-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Aggies won the last meeting 64-47 on Jan. 21. Christian Anigwe scored 16 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Pepper is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Elijah Hardy is averaging 12.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

