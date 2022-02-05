Pennsylvania plays Cornell following Dingle’s 23-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-12, 6-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-6, 4-3 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-12, 6-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-6, 4-3 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Cornell Big Red after Jordan Dingle scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 81-66 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 8-0 at home. Cornell averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Quakers have gone 6-2 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania allows 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season in Ivy League play. The Quakers won the last meeting 79-65 on Jan. 8. Clark Slajchert scored 19 points to help lead the Quakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean Noll is averaging 9.4 points for the Big Red. Guy Ragland Jr. is averaging 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Cornell.

Michael Moshkovitz is averaging 4.9 points for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

