Pennsylvania hosts Harvard following Forbes’ 22-point outing

Harvard Crimson (11-9, 3-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-12, 7-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Pennsylvania Quakers after Mason Forbes scored 22 points in Harvard’s 62-59 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Quakers have gone 5-2 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson are 3-5 in Ivy League play. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 6.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Quakers won the last meeting 78-74 on Jan. 28. Jordan Dingle scored 31 points points to help lead the Quakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Luka Sakota is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.3 points. Noah Kirkwood is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

