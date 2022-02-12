SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Pennsylvania hosts Harvard after Forbes’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Harvard Crimson (11-9, 3-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-12, 7-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Pennsylvania Quakers after Mason Forbes scored 22 points in Harvard’s 62-59 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Quakers have gone 5-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson are 3-5 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Quakers won 78-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 31 points, and Noah Kirkwood led the Crimson with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moshkovitz is averaging 4.8 points for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Luka Sakota is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.3 points. Kirkwood is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

