Penn State takes on No. 19 Michigan State, aims to stop 3-game skid

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -3; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State heads into the matchup against No. 19 Michigan State as losers of three straight games.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-4 in home games. Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Spartans are 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 1.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last matchup 80-64 on Dec. 11. Gabe Brown scored 15 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Lundy is averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Brown is averaging 12.3 points for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

