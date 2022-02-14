Penn State takes on No. 17 Michigan State, looks to break 3-game slide

Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday,…

Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Nittany Lions play No. 17 Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-4 at home. Penn State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is 16-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Spartans won the last matchup 80-64 on Dec. 11. Gabe Brown scored 15 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Lundy is averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Brown is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.