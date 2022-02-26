Penn State takes on conference foe Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce McGowens and the Nebraska Cornhuskers visit Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten action Sunday.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-4 in home games. Penn State is seventh in the Big Ten with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 3.6.

The Cornhuskers are 1-16 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessoms is averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Penn State.

McGowens is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

