Penn leads LIU against Wagner after 22-point game

Long Island Sharks (8-12, 6-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 9-0 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (8-12, 6-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 9-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Wagner Seahawks after Eral Penn scored 22 points in LIU’s 79-75 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Seahawks have gone 7-0 in home games. Wagner is the leader in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Sharks are 6-5 in conference play. LIU averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Tre Wood with 3.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 92-85 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Alex Morales led the Seahawks with 35 points, and Penn led the Sharks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Wood is averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Sharks. Tyrn Flowers is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.