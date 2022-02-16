OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Penn carries Bellarmine past Cent. Arkansas 79-69

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:33 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Dylan Penn scored 25 points and CJ Fleming scored 20 and Bellarmine beat Central Arkansas 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Juston Betz had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (16-11, 10-3 ASUN), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ethan Claycomb added 11 points.

Camren Hunter scored a season-high 25 points for the Bears (8-17, 5-7). Jared Chatham added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ibbe Klintman had 10 points.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Bellarmine defeated Central Arkansas 85-63 on Jan. 11.

