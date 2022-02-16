Pember leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 85-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 30 points as UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 85-66 on Wednesday night. Pember…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 30 points as UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 85-66 on Wednesday night.

Pember shot 10 for 11 from the line and grabbed seven rebounds.

LJ Thorpe had 14 points and nine assists for UNC Asheville (15-11, 7-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points and nine rebounds. Trent Stephney had 12 points and six rebounds.

Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 21 points for the Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 82-59 on Jan. 8.

