Pember leads UNC Asheville against Charleston Southern after 29-point showing

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-11, 6-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Drew Pember scored 29 points in UNC Asheville’s 83-56 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers are 4-9 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Cheikh Faye leads the Buccaneers with 5.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 82-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Pember led the Bulldogs with 24 points, and Faye led the Buccaneers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 32.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Pember is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. LJ Thorpe is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

