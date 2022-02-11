Pember and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on conference foe South Carolina Upstate

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-11, 5-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 7-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-11, 5-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 7-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Mozone and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host Drew Pember and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in Big South play.

The Spartans have gone 4-6 at home. South Carolina Upstate is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last meeting 76-73 on Jan. 15. Jordan Gainey scored 22 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mozone is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Trent Stephney is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

