Parrish helps Ducks top Utah 73-65, earn 2nd seed

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 25 Oregon secured the second seed in the Pac-12 tournament with a 73-65 win over Utah on Saturday, the Ducks’ 12th-straight win over the Utes.

Oregon won despite losing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead as Utah’s Jenna Johnson scored 17 of her career high 27 points in the third quarter.

Johnson’s 7-0 run pulled the Ute’s within 54-51 to start the fourth quarter, which started with Kennady McQueen finishing a Utah fastbreak.

Te-Hina Paopao answered with a 3-pointer and Parrish had a fastbreak layup and capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer. Parrish hit another 3-pointer to make it 68-55 midway through the fourth quarter. Utah didn’t get closer than six down the stretch.

Dndyia Rogers scored 14 points and Nyara Sabally had 13 as Oregon (19-10, 11-6) had five players in double figures.

Johnson was the lone player in double figures for Utah (17-10, 8-7).

Oregon held Utah to 31% shooting, 1 of 12 on 3-pointers, to take a 38-22 lead at the half. The Utes were 5 of 8 behind the arc with two from Johnson, who was 7 of 7 in the third quarter.

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

