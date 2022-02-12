OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Parker lifts North Florida…

Parker lifts North Florida over Kennesaw State 74-72

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 8:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jadyn Parker had 17 points and North Florida turned back Kennesaw State 74-72 on Saturday.

Jarius Hicklen had 12 points for the Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and sank the second of two free throws to give North Florida the lead for good at 71-70 with 1:26 remaining. Dorian James had four blocks.

Demond Robinson had 13 points for the Owls (11-14, 6-6). Chris Youngblood added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Stroud had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated North Florida 62-60 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up