CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Parker leads North Florida…

Parker leads North Florida over Florida Gulf Coast 70-64

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jadyn Parker had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Florida to a 70-64 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Parker shot 8 for 10 from the floor.

Jarius Hicklen had 13 points and six rebounds for North Florida (10-18, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar and Jordan Preaster added 10 points each.

Kevin Samuel had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (18-10, 8-6), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Austin Richie added 12 points. Andre Weir had 11 points.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida 74-67 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up