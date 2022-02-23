Parker leads Montana against Southern Utah after 22-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9, 11-5 Big Sky) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9, 11-5 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Cameron Parker scored 22 points in Montana’s 82-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Thunderbirds are 10-3 in home games. Southern Utah is seventh in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 10-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won 78-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Josh Bannan led the Grizzlies with 26 points, and Tevian Jones led the Thunderbirds with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.5 points for the Thunderbirds. John Knight III is averaging 12 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Bannan is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

