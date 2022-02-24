CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Parker leads Montana against…

Parker leads Montana against Southern Utah after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montana Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9, 11-5 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Cameron Parker scored 22 points in Montana’s 82-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Thunderbirds have gone 10-3 at home. Southern Utah has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.8% from deep. Freddy Brown III leads the Grizzlies shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won 78-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Josh Bannan led the Grizzlies with 26 points, and Tevian Jones led the Thunderbirds with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. John Knight III is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Bannan is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up