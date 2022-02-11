SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Papas scores 23 to…

Papas scores 23 to lift Monmouth past Manhattan 75-65

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — George Papas had 23 points, Walker Miller scored 18 oints and Monmouth got past Manhattan 75-65 on Friday night.

Papas shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds and six steals.

Myles Foster added 11 points and Myles Ruth scored 10 for Monmouth (16-8, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Josh Roberts had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jaspers (11-11, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jose Perez added 15 points and six assists. Elijah Buchanan had 10 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 78-62 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up