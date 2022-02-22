CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Papas scores 18 to lead Monmouth over Siena 71-59

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 9:24 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas posted 18 points as Monmouth topped Siena 71-59 on Tuesday night.

Walker Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth (18-9, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 19 rebounds and four blocks.

Jackson Stormo had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Saints (13-11, 10-6). Anthony Gaines added six points and 11 rebounds.

