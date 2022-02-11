OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Palermo, Little Rock Trojans to visit Odigie, Troy Trojans

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Little Rock Trojans (7-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Little Rock in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Troy Trojans have gone 9-1 at home. Troy has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Little Rock Trojans are 2-7 in conference play. Little Rock has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Troy Trojans, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Efe Odigie is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Jovan Stulic is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Little Rock Trojans, while averaging 6.6 points. Isaiah Palermo is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Troy Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Little Rock Trojans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

