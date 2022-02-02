CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Palermo, Little Rock Trojans take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (7-11, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Palermo and the Little Rock Trojans host Jordan Brown and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Trojans are 6-3 on their home court. Little Rock is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-5 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 8.7.

The Trojans and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palermo is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Marko Lukic is averaging 15.4 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Brown is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

