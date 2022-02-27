Pack leads Kansas State against No. 9 Texas Tech after 32-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Nijel Pack scored 32 points in Kansas State’s 74-73 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders are 17-0 in home games. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 scoring 73.4 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 62-51 on Jan. 15. Pack scored 14 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 13.6 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 5.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Pack is averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

