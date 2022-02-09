Pack leads Kansas State against No. 10 Baylor after 20-point game

Baylor Bears (19-4, 7-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (19-4, 7-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the No. 10 Baylor Bears after Nijel Pack scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 75-63 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 13.0 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 4.9.

The Bears have gone 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won 74-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. LJ Cryer led the Bears with 14 points, and Pack led the Wildcats with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.2 points. Mark Smith is averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

James Akinjo is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

